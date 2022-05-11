The military spokesman for the Egyptian army confirmed that the Egyptian Air Force continued, at dawn on Wednesday, to carry out its focused strikes on terrorist outposts, which resulted in the destruction of a vehicle and the killing of 7 Takfiri elements.

The Egyptian military spokesman added: “A number of terrorist elements were pursued and besieged in isolated areas adjacent to the border areas, where the Air Force carried out a focused air strike last Saturday that resulted in the destruction of a number of terrorist outposts, and the destruction of two four-wheel drive vehicles used by terrorist elements to implement their criminal plans. As a result, 9 Takfiri elements were killed, and the armed forces succeeded in discovering and destroying a number of improvised explosive devices intended to target our forces.

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement forces managed to thwart an attempt to attack one of the security outposts, and it was dealt with, which led to the killing of 7 Takfiri elements and the seizure of a number of weapons, according to the spokesman.

The military spokesman revealed: “As a result of the heroic actions of the law enforcement forces, an officer and 4 soldiers were martyred, and two other soldiers were wounded.”

He stressed: “This and the armed forces confirm that they will not abandon the right of the martyrs among their sons and their determination to continue their efforts in combating terrorism and uprooting its roots, and that the determination of its men is getting stronger and firmer day by day, and that such miserable attempts by the forces of evil and those who assist them will only increase our determination to achieve security.” and safety for the great people of Egypt.