Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Children’s dream in a popular tourist resort on the North Sea: the little ones can now race around in electric cars. © Oliver Franke/Sankt Peter-Ording

In order to attract holidaymakers to the North Sea, a coastal town is advertising electric cars. However, only for children aged three and over.

St. Peter-Ording – Endless beaches, fine sand and sea – the North Sea and the North Sea coast has a lot to offer. Nature is one thing, driving a car is something completely different. Apparently this fits together perfectly for Sankt Peter-Ording. The popular tourist resort now attracts the little ones behind the wheel. Three to eleven year olds can go on safari on the adventure promenade in small electric cars.

North Sea: Popular coastal town advertises small electric cars for children

“With the new electric vehicles, we want to offer the young guests of St. Peter-Ording an unforgettable and sustainable experience,” says Janina Domann, Head of Events & Experiences at the Tourism Headquarters Press release. St. Peter-Ording has purchased three “environmentally friendly vehicles” specifically for this purpose, which, in addition to being “fun to drive,” are also “a sign of the sustainable orientation of the community of St. Peter-Ording,” as the statement says.

On a “Big Five Safari Tour”, little holidaymakers can solve puzzles at stations and learn a lot about the Wadden Sea and the plants and animals in and around the North Sea. At the end of the tour you even get a “North Sea Safari Driving License”.

However, children are only allowed to get behind the wheel of electric cars under the supervision of adults. And to avoid collisions or the like, the vehicles (which are not registered for road traffic) can be stopped immediately using a remote control.

North Sea: In Sankt Peter-Ording, children are allowed to drive electric cars

E-mobility is apparently well received by children, as can be read in the comments and ratings from parents on the online booking site. “My junior rode three times and I think that says it all. If he could, he would have driven every day. “Everything’s great!” writes one holidaymaker. Another commented: “The child had fun!” Whether the offspring has now learned more about the nature of the Wadden Sea and the North Sea remains to be seen.

A 45-minute tour, which can also be booked online in advance, costs 15 euros. Three tours then cost 45 euros. The offer may be expanded in the coming season, according to the tourism headquarters. Some North Sea holidaymakers look closely at the prices, which can sometimes cause a lot of frustration. “We didn’t treat ourselves to one,” said one indignantly North Sea tourist about the price of an Aperol Spitz. (ml)