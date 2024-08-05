Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

What has drifted onto the North Sea beach? A German holidaymaker reports finding bones that look human. Is it a monkey at sea?

Løkken – It can send a shiver down your spine. While walking on the beach at the North Sea in Denmark, a woman and her daughter come across bones. But what exactly did she find?

Gruesome discovery on North Sea beach: Woman discovers bones and thinks human – father suspects monkey

She sought advice from forensic biologist Dr. Mark Benecke on Facebook and wrote: “The spine, the pelvic bone and the long tubular bone reminded me very much of human bones. The animal skull next to it, or presumably the lower jaw (?), has white fangs on it, right?”

Many question marks. At least one person had a guess for the woman: “My father thinks it was a monkey.” But how could a monkey have ended up on the North Sea beach? A very bold guess from the father. Although other After beach finds, speculations are already steeper triggered.

Dr. Mark Benecke is – as usual – keeping a low profile in the discussion, but the interested followers seem to Mystery surrounding the North Sea discovery to have been resolved quickly.

Mystery of North Sea find apparently solved: Seal bone probably mistaken for monkey

“Clearly a seal, probably a harbor seal. The ‘lower jaw’ is actually just the skull lying upside down,” writes a man who runs a cryptozoology blog confidently. Pure expertise in the Facebook comments section.

Skeleton of the harbor seal, Phoca vitulina, a seal from the family of seals found in all northern temperate seas © H.Tschanz-Hofmann/Imago

Seal bones are apparently often confused with monkeys. A few years ago, for example, a Alleged gorilla on the beach of Kilkee in Ireland excited. The seal’s hind flipper was mistaken for the arm of a gorilla.

“There are cases like this practically every year – and they are always known species. Often they are not even that rare, they have only been disfigured by the process of decomposition or mummification,” the blogger explains. “In many animals, the skeletons and skulls also look significantly different to how the animals looked when they were alive.” (moe)