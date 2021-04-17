North Sea tourism will start again soon – under strict corona conditions. In line with this, Deutsche Bahn is offering more seats on trains to and from Sylt. However, the model tourism project on the North Frisian Island is on the brink.

Hamburg / Kiel – Good news for North Sea vacationers: Deutsche Bahn is increasing its space to and from Sylt from May 7th. On the train routes between Hamburg and Westerland, around 4,000 additional spaces will be available daily, while on the Niebüll and Westerland route there will be 8,500 additional spaces per day. “We are simply counting on more people who, because long-distance tourism is difficult, will strive for our coasts,” said Schleswig-Holstein’s Transport Minister Bernd Buchholz (FDP).

island Sylt federal state Schleswig-Holstein surface 99.14 km² population 15.169

The measures apply until November 1, 2021. Of the total costs of around 8.7 million euros, the state of Schleswig-Holstein will bear around 4.4 million euros.

North Sea tourism: Sylt overturns its own model project

But what will tourism look like on Sylt and the North Sea * in 2021? As part of a model project, Sylt has been planning careful corona easing – just like other popular tourist destinations in Schleswig-Holstein such as Büsum or the inner Bay of Lübeck.

However, an island voting round has now shown that Sylt will not start its own tourism model project*. However, it is still possible that the North Frisian Island will participate in the North Frisian model region. A decision should be made next Thursday. The decision on a model region has also been postponed in other regions*.

Tourism on the North Sea: Hope for a Sylt vacation remains

The mayor of Sylt, the Sylt Companies Association and the tourism bosses have decided that Sylt is no longer an option for its own model project. The reason for this is that the state of Schleswig-Holstein would not have created a corresponding legal basis. The concept of the island provided for arrival controls before arrival on the island and extended corona tests. Neither the police nor the railway have the right to carry out these checks.

There will be more seats on the train route to Westerland. © dpa / Axel Heimken

Schleswig-Holstein’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Bernd Buchholz, rejected the island’s accusation. “It was never mentioned that we could present additional legislative changes for the model projects anywhere,” said Buchholz.

North Sea vacation: 24 model tourism regions in Schleswig-Holstein

In addition to Sylt and North Friesland, the resort of Büsum, the Schleiregion including Eckernförde and the inner Bay of Lübeck are also planned as model tourism regions in Schleswig-Holstein for the coming months. A total of 24 model projects can start from April 19. Most of this, however, will not start easing until May.

In these regions, careful opening steps should be dared under scientific observation. For this, the corona incidence per 100,000 inhabitants must be below 100 within seven days, and the approval of the respective health authorities is required. * Kreiszeitung.de, 24hamburg.de and merkur.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA.

