A vacation on the North Sea is becoming more and more popular in Corona times. If Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has his way, it could be possible in 2021.

Lower Saxony – More and more people want to go to the North Sea, that has changed, especially since the outbreak of the corona crisis. According to Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn however, this could soon become possible again. Because he sees vaccination progress in Germany on the right track. According to Spahn, everyone who wants to voluntarily should be vaccinated by the end. “I don’t know whether everyone will have to fly to the Seychelles again. You will certainly get to the North Sea ”, said the CDU politician.

In the meantime, the East Frisian Islands have submitted a concept for a scientifically supported opening strategy to the Lower Saxony state government so that holidays on the North Sea are possible. The islands want to bring back tourism in the corona crisis. However, the concept is not about day trips, especially overnight stays are moving into the focus of the opening strategy. The proposals are aimed at a permanent opening of tourism while at the same time controlling the infection rate, it said in a press release. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.