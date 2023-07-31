FromMichelle Brey close

A catastrophe is still looming. A sinking of the “Fremantle Highway” would have an enormous impact on the Wadden Sea.

Frankfurt – The North Sea freighter “Fremantle Highway” has been on fire since July 26. A risky towing maneuver to a new berth has now succeeded. But this is only a stage on the difficult road to the end of the drama. “The fire has weakened significantly, and the temperature has also decreased,” the director of the water authority, Joost de Ruig, told the radio station NOS. The ship is stable and intact. But the danger is not over for the time being. The steel walls can still tear open and oil can seep out. Capsizing, sinking or breaking apart of the freighter cannot be ruled out. The consequences would be enormous.

North Sea freighter on fire: danger still exists – “Oil spill, certain death”

If the North Sea freighter sinks, capsizes or breaks up, it would “also affect the German Wadden Sea, which is no coincidence that it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” explained Thilo Maack, marine biologist at Greenpeace Germany ZDF. The background is the flow in an easterly direction.

The expert highlighted the effects of such an accident on the animals in the Wadden Sea. “We currently have about a million eider ducks and shelducks there that are unable to fly because they are molting, which means they are losing their plumage and regrowing it. For them, an oil spill would be certain death.”

The Wadden Sea in danger from the North Sea freighter: sinking would have enormous consequences

According to UNESCO, the Wadden Sea is home to more than 10,000 animal and plant species. In addition, there are ten to twelve million migratory birds passing through every year and the largest contiguous area of ​​mud and sand flats. According to UNESCO, the Wadden Sea is “of particular importance for global biodiversity” – so it is hard to imagine what the specific effects of a sinking of the “Fremantle Highway” would be. In any case, they would remain visible for years to come. Because, according to Maack ZDF“the tides would lead to a wide-ranging distribution of the oil slick”.

wadden sea UNESCO world heritage Surface: 11,500 km² Live Mammals: For example harbor seals, gray seals and porpoises. the Watt spawning ground of numerous marine fish such as plaice and sole.

“Chronic oil pollution”: Experts deal with a possible disaster scenario by North Sea freighters

Marine protection expert Kim Detloff from the German Nature Conservation Union (Nabu) also looked at the North Sea freighter with concern. He warned that the danger of an environmental catastrophe in the event of an accident has not yet been averted. “We would have this chronic oil spill, over many square miles. And with the prevailing wind situation, that would be pushed into the German bay, into the Wadden Sea,” he explained. According to the Federal Ministry for the Environment in Berlin, there are 1,600 tons of heavy oil and another 200 tons of marine diesel on board the ship.

The freighter was on its way from Bremerhaven to Singapore when fire broke out on Wednesday night. At that time he was off the island of Ameland. One person died during the evacuation of the crew. The captain of the ship described dramatic scenes. The source of the fire may have been the battery of an electric car. (mbr/dpa)

