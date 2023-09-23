Home page World

Sea levels are rising. But a study now shows how great the danger to humans from the sea really is. Experts are alarmed.

Hamburg/Tuscaloosa – Anyone who takes a look at the world quickly realizes that life on the coast is becoming more and more dangerous. Most recently, around 20,000 people died due to floods in the Libyan port city of Darna alone. Almost at the same time, Greece and Turkey also fought bitterly against the water masses. However, this is – in the truest sense of the word – not a whim of nature, but rather a clear course that scientists are now warning against again. Accordingly, there could soon be an annual flood on the North Sea.

Scientists expect an annual flood of the century – also on the North Sea

As the name might suggest, a once-in-a-century flood should actually remain the exception. This could obviously have been the case for a long time. Now, however, a research team from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa has published a study in the journal “Earth’s Future” that paints a different, much more dramatic picture of the future, just like the one Berlin morning post had previously reported.

According to the researchers, what we know as a once-in-a-century flood would occur every nine to 15 years by 2050. Potentially on almost every coast worldwide. If climate change progresses almost unhindered, as is currently the case, the consequences would be fatal: people would have to prepare for an event like the storm surges in Hamburg in 1962 and 1976 every year until 2100 on the North Sea. Accordingly, the risk of a storm surge is expected to increase six to eleven times over the next 25 years alone.

Annual floods of the century will also occur if the Paris Agreement is adhered to

For the study, the research team took data from over 300 water level measuring stations. We are talking about a once-in-a-century flood when a body of water reaches a level that is only exceeded every 100 years on average. Accordingly, such an event may occur more often or not at all within a century.

The frightening result: Even if the climate protection measures of the Paris Agreement were to take effect and global emissions reached their peak in 2040, the scenario of an annual storm surge would still occur, according to researchers.

Experts warn: Current climate and coastal protection measures will not be enough in the future

According to WWF Germany, around 3.6 billion people or 60 percent of the world’s population live within 60 kilometers of the coast. Large parts of this habitat are already under serious threat in the medium term due to rising sea levels In Germany, many cities could simply sink because of climate change. Add to this the regular once-in-a-century floods and other severe weather events, and the suffering that comes with them can hardly be imagined from today’s perspective. Already has More than half of all Germans fear climate change.

In the study, the research team appeals that doing significantly more to protect the climate is a basic prerequisite for preserving the existence of many coastal regions in the long term. Coastal protection measures that were taken based on past record levels are not at all sufficient to cope with future events. People are therefore exposed to an unprecedented risk that, without appropriate measures, will have devastating effects.