B.When a balcony collapsed in the North Rhine-Westphalian town of Horn-Bad Meinberg, nine people were injured, five of them seriously. A seriously injured person is in mortal danger said a police spokesman on Sunday.

The group, aged between 21 and 24, was reportedly on the balcony on the second floor of the apartment building in Horn-Bad Meinberg when the wooden floor broke through. The young people then fell through the floor of the balcony on the first floor and hit the floor. The incident happened just after midnight.

Four people were trapped under the rubble. Firefighters freed them. Ambulances then drove them to clinics. The fire brigade was therefore deployed with around 70 people. Why the balcony collapsed was initially unclear.