I.n North Rhine-Westphalia, according to a report, seven instead of six vaccine doses can now be drawn from an ampoule made by Biontech and Pfizer. The adjustment applies with restrictions, however, reported the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger”, citing the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of Health. Accordingly, the vaccine must not be mixed from different ampoules.

In addition, the seventh dose should only be used if at least 0.3 milliliters of the vaccine are left in the respective ampoule, according to the report. The Ministry of Health justified the step by stating that the ampoules were “regularly overfilled for technical reasons”. With careful handling it is possible to win a seventh ampoule.

Changeover led to lower delivery quantities

At the beginning of the year, the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) allowed six and no longer just five doses to be used per ampoule of the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer. As a result, the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that it would be delivering fewer ampoules to the ordering countries, since the orders “were always based on a total number of doses and not of ampoules”.