D.he left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht has been nominated again as the top candidate of the NRW left for the Bundestag despite fierce internal party criticism of her new book. In a battle vote for first place in the assembly meeting in Essen, she received 127 votes, as the meeting management announced on Saturday. That corresponds to 61 percent. After the votes on the places, the entire list has to be elected by the representatives.

Wagenknecht surprisingly had two opposing candidates when applying for the top spot in North Rhine-Westphalia. Only one competitor was previously known. A young climate activist, who surprisingly also ran, criticized Wagenknecht sharply. A proposal to hold a one-hour debate and thus add to the agenda was initially rejected by a majority. Questions were drawn that the three applicants had to ask themselves.

General settlement with the party?

Wagenknecht, who used to be the leader of the Left Party in the Bundestag, again fought against the violent criticism. “My book doesn’t settle accounts with the left,” she said when applying for the top spot. Your book is a proposal for a stronger left. With quotations torn out of context and sometimes falsified, a distorted image of your new book is conveyed, said Wagenknecht. You shouldn’t treat each other like that.

As the magazine “Der Spiegel” reported on Friday, citing members of the party executive, several left-wing politicians called on Wagenknecht to renounce their Bundestag candidacy immediately before the NRW assembly meeting. According to the report, several members of the party executive, including the left-wing member of the Bundestag, Niema Movassat, see the book “The Self-Righteous” as a kind of general settlement with the party.