Home page politics

Split

Ursula Heinen-Esser (CDU) comes to the state parliament’s investigative committee on the flood disaster. © David Young/dpa

An employee of an SPD member of parliament in North Rhine-Westphalia is said to have tried to spy on the Instagram account of a minister’s daughter. The CDU wants clarification, tears flow.

Dusseldorf – The “Mallorca affair” about ex-department head Ursula Heinen-Esser in North Rhine-Westphalia has an aftermath even after the minister’s resignation. It has now been confirmed: an employee of an SPD member of parliament wanted to spy on the 16-year-old daughter of the CDU politician on Instagram. In the middle of the election campaign, the CDU made serious accusations against the SPD. Heinen-Esser himself publicly burst into tears on Friday (April 22).

North Rhine-Westphalia before the election: CDU attests SPD “brutalization of democratic culture”

The background: In the course of the Mallorca affair about a holiday shortly after the flood disaster, an employee of the parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group, Sarah Philipp, tried to spy on the Instagram account of the 16-year-old daughter Heinen-Esser (CDU). Philipp confirmed the dpa’s corresponding research Cologne City Gazette. According to the SPD politician, she had no knowledge of the process and apologized to Heinen-Esser and her daughter.

The CDU has doubts about this version. MEP Dennis Radtke tweeted, referring to Sarah Philipp: “How stupid does she think we are?”

North Rhine-Westphalia’s CDU state parliamentary group leader Bodo Löttgen demanded comprehensive information from the SPD about the attempts to spy on Heinen-Esser’s underage daughter. It is about “a shocking brutalization of democratic culture,” said Löttgen – and that shortly before the NRW state elections in May. The CDU politician asked SPD opposition leader Thomas Kutschaty to “formally apologize to Ms. Heinen-Esser’s family for this unprecedented invasion of her privacy.”

NRW election is approaching: CDU demands clarification from SPD because of attempted spying

Löttgen demanded that the employee concerned should confirm in writing to the committee investigating the flood disaster that he had attempted the investigation himself. Philipp also had to have the digital traces secured by experts and request proof from Instagram of which device her Instagram account was used from. Philipp also had to explain whether the user account in question was her private account or her account as parliamentary manager.

As evidenced by a screenshot that dem Cologne City Gazette is available, the employee initially sent a contact request to Heinen-Esser’s daughter from Philipp’s Instagram account on April 6, and three minutes later also from his own account.

Ex-NRW Minister Heinen-Esser bursts into tears: “One step too many”

Heinen-Esser burst into tears when she was questioned again by the committee of inquiry into the flood disaster. The inquiries to her daughter were “a step too much” for her, “a limit has been crossed,” she said on Friday in Düsseldorf, her voice choking with tears.

She is also very sorry that guests at her husband’s birthday party were criticized. However, the 56-year-old insisted that she went back to Mallorca because of her daughter and her friends, not because of her husband’s birthday party. She does not see any need to correct her earlier statement, said Heinen-Esser, who appeared on Friday for the first time accompanied by a lawyer as a witness. She also has nothing to reproach herself for professionally.

Heinen-Esser resigned on April 7th. It had previously become known that the CDU politician had met other members of the government in Mallorca a few days after the flood disaster in July 2021 to celebrate her husband’s birthday. Heinen-Esser’s daughter was also in Mallorca at the time. (dpa/cibo)

State election in NRW 2022: Wahl-O-Mat is online – here is the test