D.he suspicion that a man may have holed up in an apartment in Krefeld with four children has not come true. The children were found alone in the apartment – the allegedly violent husband of the mother was not with them. There is still no trace of the 53-year-old, said a police spokesman on Saturday. The children between the ages of three and nine are doing well.

The police had previously been on duty with special forces and had surrounded the house, as a police spokesman said on Saturday. At first there was a “fleeting contact” with the children through the closed door.

The investigators assumed that the man had previously abused his 32-year-old wife for hours. The woman was found seriously injured in the trunk of a car in Krefeld on Saturday afternoon. She was locked in the car and had to be freed before rescue workers could take her to the hospital, the police spokesman said. She testified that her husband had abused her since Friday. Finally, he put her in the car and drove to the place where she was found. It was initially unclear whether the alleged perpetrator is the father of the four children.