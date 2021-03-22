D.The North Rhine-Westphalian Higher Administrative Court in Münster has temporarily lifted numerous corona restrictions in retail. From now on there is no longer any customer limit per square meter in the entire retail sector in the most populous federal state; In addition, no appointments need to be made in advance for purchases in clothing, hardware or electronics stores, for example. The corresponding restrictions from Section 11 of the North Rhine-Westphalian Corona Protection Ordinance violate the principle of equality, it said in the final decision announced on Monday.

The Higher Administrative Court (OVG) granted an urgent application from a Media Markt branch. The approval should not last long, however, because the Senate expressly points out that the state of North Rhine-Westphalia is authorized to “make new regulations even at short notice that do not contain any inadmissible differentiations”.

When it comes to fighting pandemics, the country does have leeway to design its regulations. According to the OVG, it is in a complex decision-making situation and can only work with forecasts of the effects of restrictions and easing. It is also permissible to relax gradually, which inevitably leads to unequal treatment of different areas. But the legislature exceeds its leeway if there is no plausible reason for further differentiation.

In the opinion of the court, this is currently the case, since since March 8th, bookstores, stationery stores and garden centers with their entire range have been allowed to open in North Rhine-Westphalia under simplified conditions, while appointment bookings are required for clothing stores and electronics chains.

The OVG expressly pointed out that it did not share Media-Markt’s fundamental concerns about the proportionality of the restrictions on retailers. In view of the serious consequences that a repeated uncontrolled increase in new infections would have on the life and health of a large number of people, a restriction on retailers is “probably justified”, according to the Senate in its decision. (File number 13 B 252 / 21.NE)

The SPD parliamentary group chairman in the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament, Thomas Kutschaty, said of the decision: “We still need a new corona protection ordinance today that eliminates the technical errors of the state government. Otherwise we are threatened with chaos in our shops. “