North Ostrobothnia | Fire in the industrial hall in Pyhäjärvi

The fire caused no injuries, and there were no people in the hall when the fire started.

in Pyhäjärvi A fire in an industrial hall is being extinguished in North Ostrobothnia. The emergency center received information about the fire that broke out on Hallikangakantie near the city center before nine in the evening.

The fire did not cause any injuries, and there were no people in the hall when the fire broke out, the fire marshal on duty told STT. He did not yet give an estimate of how big material damage the fire has caused or will cause.

According to the fire chief, extinguishing clearance was underway to contain the fire at 10 p.m. Extinguishing clearance involves removing flammable material from a fire or combustible material from a flammable material.