Saturday, December 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

North Ostrobothnia | Fire in the industrial hall in Pyhäjärvi

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
North Ostrobothnia | Fire in the industrial hall in Pyhäjärvi

The fire caused no injuries, and there were no people in the hall when the fire started.

in Pyhäjärvi A fire in an industrial hall is being extinguished in North Ostrobothnia. The emergency center received information about the fire that broke out on Hallikangakantie near the city center before nine in the evening.

The fire did not cause any injuries, and there were no people in the hall when the fire broke out, the fire marshal on duty told STT. He did not yet give an estimate of how big material damage the fire has caused or will cause.

According to the fire chief, extinguishing clearance was underway to contain the fire at 10 p.m. Extinguishing clearance involves removing flammable material from a fire or combustible material from a flammable material.

#North #Ostrobothnia #Fire #industrial #hall #Pyhäjärvi

See also  Lindner sees great opportunities for a tank subsidy
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Panama detects ‘equine encephalomyelitis’ virus: a migrant is the first victim

Panama detects 'equine encephalomyelitis' virus: a migrant is the first victim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result