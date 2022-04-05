After the withdrawal of Russian troops last week, Borodianka, a town 50 km northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, is showing signs of violence, with buildings destroyed, clothes on trees and tanks burned.

A road trip through the small Ukrainian town is now a sinister procession.

An apartment building was hit by a massive explosion. A burnt-out tank is next to a destroyed building. Several toys are scattered on the streets.

Nothing is where it should be and some houses have become a pile of rubble.

The withdrawal of Russian soldiers last week left the marks of the battle for control of Borodianka.

On the muddy central avenue, Mykola Kazmyrenko pushes a supermarket cart with aid packages without understanding what happened.

“I can’t look, I start to cry,” says the 57-year-old. “People were left homeless.”

AFP correspondents saw no bodies on a quick visit to Borodianka, but residents say many neighbors died in the Russian offensive.

“I know of five civilians who died,” says 58-year-old Rafik Azimov. “But we don’t know how many more are left in the basements of the crumbling buildings after the bombings.”

In the town of Bucha, between Borodianka and Kiev, AFP correspondents on Saturday observed 20 bodies in the streets.

In the case of Borodianka, while the human cost is unclear, the destruction seems greater.

Most of the windows are broken and signs of life in the homes are now visible from the street: a fridge with magnets, a brown oriental rug hanging on a wall, or an intact set of kitchen knives.

In a nine-story apartment building, some units were completely destroyed.

A hole in the building allows you to observe the sky. Several apartments became a jumble of bricks and twisted metal.

The sound of broken glass and cats among the rubble mark the walk. The grass on the roundabout leading to the city was destroyed in the passage of the tanks.

Cell phones don’t work, but two people climbed up an apartment block to look for a signal.

Other residents venture into the houses to remove their belongings: the explosives deactivation teams have not yet completed their work.

In the central square, the bust of the poet Taras Shevchenko, an icon of Ukrainian culture, stands. But the monument has two bullet holes.

The back of the sign reads: “Love your Ukraine, love it. During the fierce times and in the last difficult moments.”

– “Atrocities” –

Valentyna Petrenko traveled from a nearby town to witness what happened in Borodianka.

“When the Russians arrived, they took our cell phones and ransacked our homes. We try to behave normally with them so as not to provoke them,” said the 67-year-old Ukrainian.

“A missile landed in our village, my house was in ruins,” he said. “The Russians committed atrocities, lots of atrocities.”

Volodymyr Nahornyi leaves with his bicycle from Borodianka but has to abandon the vehicle on a destroyed bridge and proceed on foot.

Upon finding Petrenko, he turns around and look at the destroyed city.

“All the apartments were robbed and vandalized,” he says. “Everything is destroyed, everything is damaged. I buried six people. More people are under the ruins.”

