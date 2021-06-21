The Netherlands team, already classified for the round of 16 of the Eurocup as first in the group, seeks the plenary session this Monday at the Johan Cruyff Arena (13.00, DirecTV) for the third day of Group C against North Macedonia, which wants say goodbye by hitting the team orange.

Frank de Boer’s men arrive at the final date of Group C with their homework done: after wasting a 2-0 and allowing Ukraine to draw, Denzel Dumfries saved the clothes in the 85th minute (3-2) in the premiere, and a new goal from the PSV Eindhoven defender, with the help of a Memphis Depay that had opened the penalty mark, served to overcome Austria (2-0) and make it to the next round.

Now, a solo leader (6), he again seeks a plenary session before his audience that reaffirms him as one of the favorites of the continental tournament. With nothing at stake, a rival awaits at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, where he will play the round of 16.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia, already eliminated after losing to Austria (3-1) and Ukraine (2-1), wants to say goodbye in the best way to its first final phase of a Euro at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where it aspires to achieve his first official victory against the Netherlands – two draws and two defeats.

-Probable alignments-

NORTH MACEDONIA: Dimitrievski; S.Ristovski, Musliu, Velkovski; Nikolov, Ademi, Bardi, Alioski; Pandev, Elmas and Trajkovski.

NETHERLANDS: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind, Van Aanholt; De Roon, Wijnaldum, De Jong; Weghorst and Depay.

–REFEREE: István Kovács (RUM).

–STADIUM: Johan Cruyff Arena.

–HOUR: 13.00 / DirecTV

Source: DPA