We will have to experience a football break at the club level, now the teams will have to face each other to get a place in the next Euro 2024, one of the teams that will play is the Italian team that will have to face North Macedonia. The Italian team has fallen into the same group as England, Ukraine and Malta.
The Italian team comes to this break as the third classified in Group C with a win and a loss
Below we will show you all the necessary information prior to this meeting between Italians and Macedonians:
Where is North Macedonia vs Italy played?
Date: Saturday September 9
Location: Skopje, North Macedonia.
Stadium: Tose Proeski Arena
start time: 8:45 p.m. in Spain / 12:45 p.m. in Mexico / 3:45 p.m. in Argentina.
Where can you watch North Macedonia vs Italy in Spain?
live streaming: Uefa TV
Where can you watch North Macedonia vs Italy in Argentina?
live streaming: Uefa TV
Where can you watch North Macedonia vs Italy in Mexico?
live streaming: Uefa TV
Where can you watch North Macedonia vs Italy in Colombia?
live streaming: Uefa TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
England
|
7-0 D
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Ukraine
|
2-3 D
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Faroe Islands
|
1-0V
|
Friendly
|
malt
|
2-1V
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Azerbaijan
|
1-3 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Netherlands
|
2-3V
|
Nations League
|
Spain
|
2-1D
|
Nations League
|
malt
|
0-2V
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
England
|
1-2 D
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Austria
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
For these matches to seek a place in the next Eurocup to be played in 2024, the team coached by Roberto Mancini will not have any casualties
Just like the Italians go with the entire squad, those coached by Blagoja Milevski will not suffer from injured players for these matches either.
North Macedonia: Dimitrievsky; Alioski, Zajkov, Velkovski, Stefan Ristovski, Stefan Askovski; Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi; Nestorovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski
Italy: Donnarumma; Dimarco, Bastoni, Casale, Darmian; Tonali, Barella, Locatelli; Gnonto, Immobile, Raspadori
North Macedonia 1-3 Italy
