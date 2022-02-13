Both the children in her class at the Bashkimi Unit school in Gostivar and the parents bullied the girl Embla Ademi. After the classmates’ parents reported that Embla was being aggressive, the school separated her from the rest of her class. Instead of in the classroom, she had to sit in a school hall with a small electric heater. These measures were taken even after caregivers at a local center for children with disabilities reported that Embla showed no aggressive tendencies at all.



No child should be left behind, all children should feel welcome at school Stevo Pendarovski, President of North Macedonia

At the insistence of Embla’s parents, she was put back in class earlier this year, after which outraged parents decided to boycott the classes. As a result, the girl had been alone in the classroom since February 1.

When news of the bullying reached President Pendarovski, he insisted on visiting her family and driving her to school himself. Amid considerable press interest, Embla held the hand of the head of state as she walked toward the school building.

“Embla’s case reminds us of the prejudices we live with,” the president said. “And it reminds us of the need to better protect children with disabilities.” In a tweet, he calls empathy “a moral obligation.” The president showed no sympathy for the protests and concerns of the parents of Embla’s classmates. The behavior of those seeking to limit the rights of children with disabilities is ‘completely unacceptable’. “No child should be left behind, all children should feel welcome at school,” he concluded.

