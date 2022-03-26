Nothing is impossible (‘Nothing is impossible’) is the phrase he has tattooed on his right arm Aleksandar Trajkovski, the scorer and the protagonist of North Macedonia’s deed against Italywhich he defeated against all odds with a formidable right hand that caused a failure of unforeseeable consequences in the current European champion, outside the World Cup in Qatar.

It was the reunion of the Macedonian winger with the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo, where he spent four “wonderful” years and scored more goals than ever in the team from that city.

After a siege of 32 Italian shots in search of the goal defended by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, a teammate of Colombian Falcao at Rayo Vallecano, in the 92nd minute, when extra time seemed an irrefutable fact, even an award for endurance for an hour and a half from North Macedonia, the ‘9’ launched the winning shot from 25 meters that puts him forward as a contender to play in the World Cup.

World Cup dream

Now North Macedonia dreams of knocking down another giant: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and João Félix, Bernardo Silva, next Tuesday and as a visitor.

For Macedonia, the 67th team in the world in the last FIFA ranking and the 34th in Europe, this instance is the closest it has ever been to participating in a World Cup. He did play the last European Championship. On the other hand, in qualifying for Russia 2018, they were fifth in their group, which was won by Spain and in which Italy also competed, then tied by another Trajkovski goal, on that occasion in Turin (1-1), in October 2017.

Now, more than four-and-a-half years later, his name rang out again like a nightmare for Italy, which he brought down with his 20th goal in 74 games (five in 10 duels in the current qualification path for Qatar 2022), according to the official Uefa statistics, with the national team of your country.

With him he debuted a decade ago, about to turn 19, in 2011, before starting a transfer through several teams that has now directed him to Saudi Arabia, to Al Fayha, with whom he signed last winter market per year and a half after leaving Mallorca, a club in which he did not meet the expectations (one goal in 28 games) with which he arrived, precisely, from Palermo.

“It was an Italian victory,” admitted Blagoja Milesvki, the North Macedonia coach, after the resounding triumph, celebrated by thousands in Skopje, the capital.

On Tuesday, against Portugal, he will resort again to a defensive exercise, with a punch: two shots, one goal. “Can we beat Portugal now…? Yes! We will win! We will do everything possible to win… And we will!” team captain Stefan Ristovski harangued after Trajkovski’s feat in Palermo.

The 2022 World Cup, history, is just one game away.

EFE

