Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Bogar Usmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, confirmed that the UAE’s investments in the Western Balkans region, estimated at a few billion euros, had a positive impact and boosted economic growth in the region.

He said that these investments, in addition to their contribution to the mission of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and their positive role through its humanitarian and development efforts, are greatly appreciated.

Osmani, who is the first foreign minister of the Republic of North Macedonia to visit the country on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said that there is a roadmap for strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

During his visit to the country, Othmani met with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where they signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations between the two countries and an agreement to protect bilateral investments.

He stressed that the two agreements will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations, especially in the investment and trade sectors, noting that the UAE is a major partner of the Republic of North Macedonia in the Middle East region, and that his country is greatly interested in developing bilateral relations with the UAE.

He explained that although the two regions of southeastern Europe and the Middle East are separated geographically, they are geostrategically interconnected, in addition to sharing interests and political influence, stressing that the Abrahamic Agreement signed last year between the UAE and Israel established a new phase in the region.

Othmani pointed out that the Republic of North Macedonia opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2014, which is the regional diplomatic center for the state, as its ambassador holds the position of non-resident ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and Kuwait, and other countries will be included in the near future, indicating that his country has decided to exempt citizens The UAE holds all types of passports, including obtaining an entry visa, and thus the UAE is the second country from the Middle East region to obtain this advantage .. He expressed his hope that the UAE would take a similar decision by opening an embassy in Escobia, the capital of the Republic of North Macedonia, covering several countries In the Western Balkans region. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia revealed that about 998 North Macedonian citizens, including 70 students, reside in the Emirates, according to initial estimates, most of whom are businessmen, university professors, engineers, doctors, and experts in communications, information and security.

Speaking about cooperation in the field of defense, Othmani said: As a member of NATO, the Republic of North Macedonia is aware that the UAE is one of the organization’s active partners, and we also enjoy partnership relations with most of the organization’s member states.

He pointed to the mutual desire between the two friendly countries to strengthen cooperation in the defense field, within the framework of the decision of the “NATO” and the UAE to strengthen cooperation to address common security challenges, especially in the field of operations and tasks of “NATO” and combating terrorism and piracy and in the areas of cybersecurity and energy security. .

He said that his country could be the link between the UAE companies and the European market, which includes about 650 million individuals from 41 countries, indicating that his country had signed free trade agreements with European countries, Ukraine and Turkey.