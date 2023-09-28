OWhether it was climate change or God’s will: Mother Teresa’s pine tree was no match for it. When a thunderstorm swept over the Macedonian capital Skopje last July, it also destroyed the tree that the world-famous nun had planted in her hometown in June 1980.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

At that time, the Nobel Peace Prize winner was made an honorary citizen of Skopje, which is now commemorated by a memorial plaque in the city center. The socialist partisan leader and Yugoslav President Tito no longer had to witness the honor his comrades bestowed on the arch-conservative Catholic because he had died the month before. When Mother Teresa was canonized by Pope Francis in 2016, Yugoslavia, the country whose southernmost part was Macedonia, no longer existed.