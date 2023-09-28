OWhether it was climate change or God’s will: Mother Teresa’s pine tree was no match for it. When a thunderstorm swept over the Macedonian capital Skopje last July, it also destroyed the tree that the world-famous nun had planted in her hometown in June 1980.
At that time, the Nobel Peace Prize winner was made an honorary citizen of Skopje, which is now commemorated by a memorial plaque in the city center. The socialist partisan leader and Yugoslav President Tito no longer had to witness the honor his comrades bestowed on the arch-conservative Catholic because he had died the month before. When Mother Teresa was canonized by Pope Francis in 2016, Yugoslavia, the country whose southernmost part was Macedonia, no longer existed.
