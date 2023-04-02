In 2022, I had the opportunity to attend a two-day conference in Colorado. The event was organized by Objective Standard Institute.

Although there were many strong speakers, the story that captivated me the most was that of Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector who managed to escape her totalitarian country in 2007, when she was 13 years old, after her father was sentenced to a forced labor camp. (His “crime” of hers? He was illegally trading sugar, salt, and other spices.)

After going to China, Park was sold into slavery, but managed to escape again, this time to Mongolia. Then she ended up going to South Korea, and, in 2014, to the United States.

Hearing about Park’s tribulations nearly brought me to tears. What was surprising was how positive her outlook on life was even after enduring such hardships, personal losses, and deprivations.

“I escaped through a bowl of rice”, he said Park to the audience.

Detached from History, Detached from Reality

Human rights violations in North Korea are well known. The communist country has famously used starvation as a weapon to subjugate its people for decades and maintain an iron grip on power. More than a decade ago, a US count cited reports that cherish that three million people died of hunger in the country during the 1990s.

Kim Jong-un, who in 2011 succeeded his father as Supreme Leader of North Korea and became head of the Workers’ Party of Korea in 2012, used similar methods in the country of about 26 million people, and achieved similar results. . Recent reports indicate that food security in North Korea is “at its worst level since the famine of the 1990s”.

Hearing about hunger and human rights violations in the abstract, however, is different from hearing about Park’s experience, which was not only hellish but bizarre. In her 2016 book “To be able to live: A North Korean girl’s journey to freedom” (Trans. Paulo Geigner, Companhia das Letras), the beautiful young author describes the state propaganda she was subjected to as a child.

“At school, we sang a song about Kim Jong Il and how he worked so hard to educate our local workers as he traveled around the country, sleeping in his car and eating only small meals of rice,” he wrote. “‘Please, please, Dear Leader, rest well for us!’ we sang in tears. ‘We are all crying for you.’

Park would eventually discover that everything he was taught in school about fairness, communism, and North Korea’s “dear leader” was a lie. Living in the US also gave him a new appreciation for the virtues of freedom and capitalism.

“My story is only possible under capitalism,” Park tweeted recently. “America truly is a land of opportunity for anyone willing to work hard and persevere. I left North Korea without speaking a word of English, penniless, and here I am the author of two bestsellers…”

Park was referring to her newest book, “While Time Remains: A North Korean Defector’s Search for Freedom in America”. Still no prediction of publication in Brazil), which includes a preface by popular writer Jordan B. Peterson. The book, which reached No. 1 in the political freedom section on Amazon, warns Americans not to take their freedom for granted, and urges them to learn from history.

“When people become detached from their history, when they become detached from reality, when they lose the ability to understand cause and effect, they are ripe for exploitation by those who wield real power,” writes Park.

Blind to the prosperity around us

Park’s book could not have been more timely. While capitalism has ushered in unprecedented human prosperity, it is a reality to which many Americans are blind, particularly younger Americans.

“I see people talking freely, working on their MacBooks, ordering food that they receive in a few moments, seeing cars passing outside, and this is what made me realize,” wrote Alyssa Ahlgren in a article 2019 viral entitled “My generation is blind to the prosperity around us”.

“We live in the most privileged age of the most prosperous nation and have become completely blind to it. Vehicles, food, technology, freedom of association… These things are so ingrained in our American way of life that we don’t really think about it. We are so Right here in the US, our poverty line starts at 31 times the global average,” says Ahlgren.

If you believe Ahlgren was exaggerating, consider the recent remarks by Washington Post technology writer Taylor Lorenz.

“People keep saying things like ‘why are the kids so depressed? It must be their CELL PHONE’! But they forget to mention the fact that we are living in the final phase of capitalist hell, during the course of a deadly pandemic, at a time that registers income inequality, with no social and job safety net, while climate change cooks the world… you have to be delirious to look at life in our country right now and have an ounce of hope or optimism” .

It should be noted that Lorenz, unlike Park, was born in privilege capitalist. She was raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, attended a prestigious (and expensive) Swiss boarding school, and received a political science degree from Hobart and William Smith Colleges (tuition: $61,000 [R$ 309 mil]). Before joining the washington post by Jeff Bezos, has written for some of the most prestigious publications in the media, including The New York Times, The Daily BeastIt is Business Insider.

Despite this privilege and success, Lorenz sees several problems. The sad truth is that she probably truly believes that she lives in a “capitalist hell” landscape. Like many, she seems blind to the virtues of capitalism, and to all the luxuries and comforts to which it has grown accustomed.

Yeonmi Park is not blind to these realities. She’s seen hell up close.

If Taylor Lorenz really wants to understand what hell is like, she should buy a copy of Park’s new book. This will likely give you much-needed perspective.

©2023 Foundation for Economic Education. Published with permission. Original in English.