The assembly last met in January, when leader Kim Jong Un called for a constitutional amendment that would see South Korea as the “main enemy.”

Kim said at the time that he had concluded that unification with the South was no longer possible..

Other issues such as laws on light industries and product quality control will also be discussed, the Korean Central News Agency reported..

The decision on the next meeting was taken at a full meeting of the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Sunday..

North Korea’s parliament rarely meets, and its role is usually to approve decisions on issues such as administrative structures and budgets set up by the country’s ruling Workers’ Party, whose members make up the vast majority of parliamentarians..