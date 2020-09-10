Highlights: Donald Trump’s comments on Kim Jong Un appeared in the book ‘Rage’ became a topic of discussion

US President Donald Trump’s comments in the book ‘Rage’ about the threat of Corona virus infection, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and a mysterious American weapon have become a topic of discussion. Investigative journalist Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ will be available in stores from 15 September. Woodward released parts of this book and parts of Trump’s interview on Wednesday.

The book is based on 18 interviews by Trump that the US President gave to Woodward between December and July. Excerpts from this book have been made available to ‘The Washington Post’. Woodward is the editor of ‘The Washington Post’. Woodward wrote that Trump told him that he was very impressed when he first met the leader of North Korea in Singapore in 2018.

According to the book, Trump said that Kim ‘told me everything’ and Kim also explained how he had murdered his relative. Trump had told Woodward that the CIA had no knowledge of how to deal with Pyongyang. Trump dismissed the criticism over his three meetings with Kim. He said of North Korea that he loves his nuclear weapons as his home and ‘they can’t sell it’.



Trump knew only in February, corona virus very deadly

Woodward had asked the president if he had a responsibility as a white person to ‘better understand the anger and pain’ of black Americans. Trump replied, “No, I don’t think so.” When asked Trump whether there is racism in America, the president said, “I think it’s everywhere, but it’s less here than in many places.” Amid growing tension between the US and North Korea in 2017, Trump told Woodward, “I have created a nuclear weapon – a weapon system that this country did not have before.” We have a weapon that you have never seen or heard. We have something that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (President of China) Xi Jinping have never heard before.

The book claimed that Trump had admitted that he had not publicly acknowledged the danger of a fatal corona virus infection because he did not want to create panic among people. According to the book, Trump had told Budward in March, ‘I always wanted to give it less importance. I still do not want to pay attention to it, because I do not want to make people nervous. Trump, in another interview on February 7, told reporters that the corona virus is a very deadly flu and it can also spread through the air.