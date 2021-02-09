North Korea is economically at the end. With the nuclear armament, Kim Jong Un wants to raise the price of a pacification course.

The Kim regime is forcing the international community to accept a sobering fact: North Korea has long been a nuclear power. Neither sanctions nor diplomatic overtures will change that in the foreseeable future. A UN report shows: Pyongyang is pushing ahead with its nuclear program. Why now of all times? The opportunity is favorable for ruler Kim Jong Un.

Half the world is in lockdown and is focused on its own problems. For US President Joe Biden, North Korea is no longer high on the agenda, as it was in Trump’s time. The North Korean government is now going to revive the old game: weapon tests and martial rhetoric should convince the outside world of its own threat. In the next step, Kim will then be paid princely in negotiations for a soothing course.

North Korea is suffering from a massive economic slump due to the fact that its borders have been closed for a year in the wake of the pandemic. Even for the few diplomats in the relatively affluent capital Pyongyang, it has become difficult to get basic foods such as flour, sugar and cooking oil. The situation for the rural population suffering from malnutrition can become life-threatening in summer.

Then the crop yields from last summer will run out. But the regime would also starve a million of its citizens in order to maintain its nuclear policy. It considers the atomic bomb to be the only credible life insurance policy that will prevent a military invasion. And in the long run for the more cost-effective solution to reduce the horrendous military expenditures for conventional weapons.

This is the most optimistic and also the most likely scenario: Nothing will change in the depressing status quo of the last few decades – including the solidified division of Korea and an impoverished North Korean population cut off from prosperity and freedom.