North Korea’s leader sacks the economy minister, accuses his government of failures

North Korea’s state media reported Friday that leader Kim Jong Un sacked the economy minister who was appointed only last month and blamed his government for its lack of innovative ideas in formulating new five-year economic plan goals.

The ruling Workers’ Party concluded its four-day general meeting on Thursday, during which Kim also laid out his vision for inter-Korean relations and with other countries.

With the economy topping the agenda, Kim reviewed his new five-year strategy, which was unveiled at the party congress last month amid international sanctions, prolonged border closures and shrinking foreign aid due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim accused the cabinet of drafting plans “without major changes” from their predecessors, which he said had “failed miserably in almost every sector.”

The party named O Soo Young as the new economy minister to succeed Kim Tu Il, who was appointed in January. U Soo Young is a longtime economic policymaker and also former deputy prime minister.

“The proposed plan for economic work for this year does not properly reflect the thinking and policies of the Party congress, nor does it include innovative vision and clear methods,” Kim was quoted by the Korean Central News Agency as saying at the meeting.

He added that “the cabinet failed to play a pioneering role in drawing up plans for major economic areas.”