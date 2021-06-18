Leader Kim Jong Un ordered the government of North Korea to prepare for dialogue with the United States. But also, and above all, for the confrontation.

This was reported by local media on Friday, days after Washington and other governments urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program already return to negotiations.

Kim’s statement indicates that it is likely to try to bolster its nuclear arsenal and increasing pressure on the United States to give in to what the North sees as hostile policy.

Although he will also prepare to resume contacts, according to some experts.

During a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party (the only one in the hermetic communist country), Kim analyzed political trends in the United States in detail on Thursday. under the chairmanship of Joe Biden.

And he clarified the unspecified steps to follow in the relationship with Washington, reported the Korean Central News Agency.

Members of the North Korean Workers’ Party at its plenary meeting in Pyongyang on Thursday. Photo: EFE

Kim “stressed the need to be prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially fully prepare for confrontation to protect the dignity of our State and its interests for independent development, and to reliably guarantee the peaceful environment and security of our State. “

Joe Biden’s strategy

In 2018 and 2019, Kim held a series of summits with then-US President Donald Trump to address advances in his nuclear arsenal.



The former president of the United States. Donald Trump, and North Korean leader Kim Jing-un, in February 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: AFP

But the negotiations collapsed when Trump rejected Kim’s request for significant sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of his nuclear capability.

The Biden administration worked to formulate a new approach to the North Korean nuclear program that it describes as “calibrated and practical.”

Details of the Democratic president’s policy for the secretive nation have not yet been made public, but U.S. officials suggested that Biden could find a middle ground between Trump’s direct contacts and “strategic patience” by Barack Obama.

Earlier this week, the G7 leaders, at their summit in Britain, called in a statement for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and “the verifiable and irreversible abandonment” of the North’s nuclear and missile programs. , they asked Pyongyang to start and resume the dialogue.

Meeting in Seoul

Sung Kim, the top U.S. official for North Korea, will visit Seoul this Saturday for a trilateral meeting with South Korean and Japanese officials.

His trip underscores the importance of the cooperation of all three sides in working towards the total denuclearization of the peninsula, the State Department said.

Kim recently threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal and build high-tech weapons aimed at the US mainland if Washington refuses to abandon its “hostile policy” toward his country.

By Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press