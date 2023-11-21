North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of a reconnaissance satellite, the official Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

The launch, which took place on Tuesday, “will significantly contribute to strengthening the armed forces” of North Korea definitively, the agency reported.

The Korean Central News Agency said that the Maljeong-1 satellite was launched into space with the new Chollima-1 rocket.

North Korea has already failed twice this year to successfully place a reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday that North Korea informed Japan that it plans to launch a satellite between Wednesday and the first of December.