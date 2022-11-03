North Korea apparently failed to launch an intercontinental missile (ICBM) on Thursday, the South Korean army announced, after a record series of projectiles fired by the communist country in the past 24 hours.

The fire prompted South Korea and the United States to extend joint air drills this week, the biggest ever organized by the two countries that Pyongyang considers a threat.

Residents of a South Korean island and areas of northern Japan received warnings to seek refuge after Thursday’s launches, which also included two short-range missiles.

The most important launch, however, appears to have failed. “North Korea’s launch of an ICBM allegedly ended in failure,” the South Korean army said.

Despite the failure, US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the launch of the North Korean ICBM and urged all nations to tighten sanctions against Pyongyang, alleging that the regime violated US Security Council resolutions. UN.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected during the morning of Thursday the launch of the long-range ballistic missile, the ICBM, followed by two short-range missiles.

“The capability of the long-range ballistic missile was nearly 760 km, a height of 1,920 km and a speed of Mach 15”, equivalent to 15 times the speed of sound, the South Korean military stated.

Seoul added that “the short-range missiles traveled almost 330 km at a height of about 70 km, with a speed of Mach 5.”

The shooting came a day after the communist country ruled by Kim Jong Un launched more than 20 projectiles, including one that landed in South Korean territorial waters.

The South Korean press claimed that air raid sirens were triggered again on the island of Ulleungdo (east). Residents of the locality received warnings on Wednesday to seek refuge after a missile crossed the maritime border between the Koreas.

The Japanese government also issued an alert just before 8:00 am local time (8:00 pm GMT on Wednesday) for residents of northern areas of the country, who should seek shelter.

Tokyo initially claimed that a missile had flown over Japanese territory, but Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada later claimed that the missile did not pass through the country, “but disappeared into the Sea of ​​Japan” between the archipelago and the Korean peninsula.

– Suspected nuclear test –

As the firing was “accompanied by evacuation alerts, this strongly suggests the launch of an intermediate-range missile or a full-range intercontinental missile,” tweeted Chad O’Carroll of NK News in Seoul.

“The second can be very worrying for some if they successfully reach a significant distance,” he added.

The United States and South Korea have warned for several months that Pyongyang’s recent series of firing could result in the seventh nuclear test in the country’s history.

The series of launches indicates “a good possibility that the next test will be of tactical nuclear weapons. Probably very soon,” O’Carroll said.

Analyst Ahn Chan-il also opined that “these are North Korea’s pre-celebration events ahead of its next nuclear test.”

“It also looks like a series of practical tests for its tactical nuclear deployment,” he added.

On October 4, North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan and prompted warnings for residents to flee their homes.

The Pyongyang regime said it tested a “new type of intermediate-range surface-to-ground ballistic missile” and that, alongside other tests, they were “tactical nuclear exercises” that simulated an attack on South Korea.

– “Storm Watcher” –

The series of launches coincides with military maneuvers called “Storm Watchful” by the United States and South Korea, with hundreds of planes deployed by both sides.

North Korea called the exercises “aggressive and provocative”.

On Wednesday, among the 20 projectiles fired, one crossed the northern boundary line, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the launch constituted “a de facto territorial invasion” and his army responded with three air-to-ground missiles that landed near this border.

Kim Jong Un has multiplied military tests this year and recently changed laws to declare his atomic arsenal “irreversible”, thus ruling out the possibility of negotiating a denuclearization.