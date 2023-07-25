After 3.5 years of covid isolation and closed borders, North Korea will receive an international visit for the first time next Thursday. That day, a Chinese and Russian delegation travel to the totalitarian country to attend a memorial service. It is exactly seventy years ago on Thursday that the Korean War (1950 – 1953) ended in an armistice.

The visit has sparked speculation about whether this is an omen that North Korea will (cautiously) open its borders again. They were closed in January 2020 due to the corona pandemic, and have not been open since then. A one-time exception was only made last March: when the new Chinese ambassador was allowed to cross the border with other new embassy staff to start his new job in Pyongyang.

Open borders?

That was an exception and, in contrast to the Chinese and Russian delegations, concerned people who had stayed in North Korea for years. The now announced visit could again be an exception. Many analysts have been speculating for a long time when the borders could open again. “I have a feeling that next fall will be here,” said the rector of a private university in Pyongyang Park Chan-mo earlier this month. Many tour companies are anxiously waiting to allow groups of Western tourists to travel to North Korea again. NGOs have also been hoping to be allowed back into the closed country, where large parts of the population are struggling with food shortages.

The humanitarian situation in the country has deteriorated since the borders were hermetically sealed. Leader Kim Jong-un also admitted that there were food problems. For the past 3.5 years, embassy staff or NGO employees stationed in North Korea have been able to leave the country, but new staff have not been allowed to enter North Korea. As a result, no foreign aid has been present in North Korea for a long time.

The Russian and Chinese delegations traveling to Pyongyang reflect on the fact that the Korean War ended 70 years ago in a ceasefire. During this Cold War conflict, China and the Soviet Union fought on the side of North Korea. It was the only armed conflict in the Cold War where US and Soviet militaries fought each other directly – in the skies over the Korean Peninsula. The Soviet Union provided pilots at the time, but did not fight on the ground. The Americans did, as did the Netherlands and several other UN allies.

Shogoe

The Russian delegation is led by Sergey Shoygu, the Russian defense minister and one of the faces of the Russian attack on Ukraine. North Korea was one of the few countries to openly support the Russian invasion. US intelligence officials say Pyongyang supplied weapons and ammunition to the Russian Wagner group. The Chinese delegation is headed by Politburo member Li Hongzhong. The commemoration will probably be accompanied by a large military parade, during which the North Korean nuclear and missile arsenal will roll by.

Last week, North Korea received an unscheduled foreign visit. Then US soldier Travis King ran across the border between South and North Korea. Nothing has been heard from him since then. The United States says it will contact Pyongyang to discuss King’s condition. The soldier was stationed in South Korea and had served a short prison sentence for assault. He was about to be repatriated to the United States, but managed to flee the airport and join a tour to the inter-Korean border area.