Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has revealed the range of a supposedly North Korean ballistic missile. His words on Wednesday, January 5, leads RIA News…

“We assume that if a ballistic missile is launched along a conventional trajectory, it has flown about 500 kilometers,” the minister said.

It is noted that this is the first possible test of the DPRK’s weapons this year. The last time the DPRK conducted missile tests was last fall.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, commenting on the launch, called it regrettable that the DPRK continues to conduct missile tests.

On January 5, the Renhap news agency, citing a representative of the Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces, reported that the DPRK had fired an unidentified shell towards the Sea of ​​Japan. It was assumed to be a ballistic missile.