From: Patrick Mayer

Kim Jong-un supplies Vladimir Putin: Ukrainian military intelligence says weapons from North Korea are a major challenge in the war with Russia.

Kyiv – The Western Defense Alliance NATO vehemently supports Ukraine in its defense against Russia. In addition to Iran, the Moscow regime’s arms suppliers include the dictatorial North Korea from Asia.

Weapons for Putin: According to Ukraine, North Korea supplies more than China or Iran

And that is causing Kyiv considerable concern in the Ukraine war. “The worst problem we are facing comes from North Korea,” said Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR, at the “Yalta Europe Security Conference” in the Ukrainian capital.

The ammunition supplied by North Korea is “really bad for us, and so far we can’t do anything about it,” Budanov said. Pyongyang is far ahead of other countries like Iran or China when it comes to building up threats against the Ukrainians, the intelligence officer said, according to the American news magazine Newsweek further.

Autocrats among themselves: Russia’s Vladimir Putin (left) and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. © IMAGO / SNA

Weapons deliveries to Russia in the Ukraine war: Moscow’s army uses North Korean missiles

The sheer quantity of North Korean weapons Vladimir Putin dwarfs the deliveries of other nations to the regime of the Moscow ruler, Budanov said. Just one example: According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian invasion army fired more than 20 Hwasong-11 missiles, also known as KN-23 and KN-24, at the battered Ukraine from the end of December 2023 to the end of February 2024 alone, killing at least two dozen civilians.

According to US Deputy Secretary of State Robert Koepcke Newsweek Russia is said to have proven at least 65 North Korean missiles in Ukraine War While the information cannot be independently verified, short-range ballistic missiles from Iran are also on their way to the Ukrainian front. Specifically, according to Ukrainian and American information, these are Iranian Fath-360 short-range missiles.

Residents: 26.1 million (UN estimate) Capital city: Pyongyang Form of government: People’s Republic with one-party system / de facto dictatorship on a dynastic basis Head of government (autocratic): Kim Jong Un Area: 120,538 km²

Moscow regime of Vladimir Putin: North Korea and Iran as arms suppliers

Satellite images from the US earth observation company Maxar Technologies are said to prove the delivery of the insidious weapons from Tehran. While the Russian army’s losses in Ukraine are increasing, North Korea is repeatedly attracting attention with questionable missile programs. Recently, for example, Kim Jong-un presented a “super-large” multiple rocket launcher, captured in powerful images as a threatening gesture against the USA and South Korea.

Along with Bhutan, Iran and Syria, North Korea is one of the few countries with which the United States does not have official diplomatic relations. The same applies to France, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Japan and Taiwan, for example. In terms of foreign policy, there have been considerable tensions with South Korea and with Japan in the Pacific since the late 1940s and the proclamation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on September 9, 1948. The dispute with the southern neighbor culminated in the Korean War on the Korean peninsula between 1950 and 1953, in which the US military also intervened with soldiers.

Kim Jong-un: Dictatorial sole ruler in Pyongyang and North Korea

The 40-year-old Kim Jong Un is the Chairman of the State Affairs Committee of the DPRK, Commander-in-Chief of the Korean People’s Army and General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea. He is considered the dictatorial sole ruler of the economically very poor and socialist country with its approximately 26 million inhabitants. (pm)