South Korean military post near the country’s demilitarized zone with North Korea | Photo: EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday (20) that it had detained an individual suspected of being North Korean, dressed in a military uniform, near a road located in Gangwon province, in the east of the country.

According to information from international agencies and the South Korean agency Yonhapthe individual is a sergeant in the North Korean Army who crossed the demilitarized zone that divides the Korean peninsula on foot. The region has been under great tension in recent months following military movements from both the North and South near the site.

The South Korean Defense Ministry was unable to provide information on the reasons and objectives that led the military to abandon the North and flee to the South. According to information from the The Guardianciting international agencies, South Korean authorities reported that, at the time of the defection, no unusual movements by North Korean military forces were detected in the demilitarized zone.

Defections by North Koreans across the border are rare and risky acts. Those who decide to cross the border to the South are often targeted by gunfire and attempted capture by the North. As reported by the agency France-Presse (AFP), defections are now generally occurring through China or other third countries.