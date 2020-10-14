At a military parade in Pyongyang, the presentation of new missiles was staged with propaganda effect. There was a rare moment for dictator Kim Jong Un.

Pyongyang – The 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Labor Party North Korea celebrated with a nightly military parade. At the propaganda-effective anniversary celebration broadcast by state television, the North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un emotionally and couldn’t shake a few tears.

The tears not only ran down the faces of the soldiers watching the parade, too Kim Jong Un was touched. Exact recordings of the emotional outburst were not published. But after the camera had filmed the soldiers standing at attention and captured the ruler again, a handkerchief was on the lectern and Kim put on his glasses again, which he had to have taken off beforehand. It can also be seen from his face that the situation affected him.

Kim took advantage of the speech on a platform on the brightly lit one Kim Il Sung Square According to observers, to strengthen internal unity. First of all, he wanted to thank all North Koreans for sparing the country from the corona virus *, said Kim, dressed in a light gray suit. At the same time, he apologized for having “not always fulfilled the trust placed in him in a satisfactory manner”. The tough sanctions against his country are to blame for the tense supply situation.

With a view to South Korea Kim expressed the hope that the health crisis will soon be over and that the day will come when the two Korean states can “join hands again”. The speech was repeatedly interrupted by cheers from the masses and applause. The audience in the square carried no protective masks against the coronavirus*.

At the military parade that followed, the self-declared nuclear power presented ballistic missiles different ranges. The army show began at midnight on Saturday, the state media reported on Sunday. According to experts, except for a new one ICBM (ICBM) also a new one Medium-range missile demonstrated that could be fired from a submarine (SLBM).

The new ICBM, probably one Hwasong-16, seems to be about 25 to 26 meters long and thus 4 to 4.5 meters longer than that Hwasong-15 that was tested in November 2017, wrote experts on the North Korean news site 38 North of the Stimson Center in the USA. The demonstration of these two systems apparently also had a political message. In South Korea it was believed that the missile could fly further than the Hwasong-15, the one Range of more than 12,800 kilometers have.

Of the National Security Council in South Korea dealt with the military parade and Kim’s speech on Sunday. The panel stressed that “the various agreements between South and North Korea to avoid bilateral armed conflict and war” must be upheld.

Kim Jong Un had threatened at a party meeting in late 2019 that the world would experience a “new strategic weapon” in the near future. The nuclear negotiations with the US have been with us since Kim’s failed summit US President Donald Trump* No further progress in Vietnam in February 2019.

Pyongyang often uses important Holidays or memorial daysto show military strength. The time of day for the arms show was considered unusual this time. According to observers, the leadership hoped the nightly mass spectacle would have a greater impact. “The decision to hold this at the beginning of the night makes sense, with Kim Jong Uns keen, emotional emphasis on overcoming the odds,” wrote North Korea expert Ankit Panda on Twitter. This should suggest: “The light of the Labor Party will penetrate the darkness.” (lb with dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network

