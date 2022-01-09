The North Korean News Agency said that Kim Jong Il, the father of current leader Kim Jong Un, who died in 2011, invented the famous “burrito”, which he called “wheat rolls.”

A video clip accompanying the news showed Koreans devouring the “burrito”, with a comment indicating that the late leader suggested that his people enjoy eating this food in the winter with hot tea, according to “Fox News”.

“I’ve never seen a burrito for sale in Korea,” a North Korean defector was quoted by the Washington Examiner as saying.

He added, “The prevalence of foreign food in North Korea is very low, as there are very few restaurants serving such foods, and their nutritional ingredients are not always available.”

Historians refer to the emergence of “burritos” in Mexico before its colonization, where the indigenous people ate meat and cheese with cornflakes.

This is not the first time that North Korean media has claimed the late leader’s invention of a food dish, as it previously mentioned that Kim Jong Il invented the “hamburger”.