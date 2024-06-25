Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un have signed a pact for military aid. Now a military official of the North Korean dictator is threatening the West.

Pyongyang – celebratory parades, a ride together in a luxury car or Wladimir Putinwaving goodbye from the airplane window – these pictures showed the Russian president and the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un recently on a cozy course. But what did the two heads of state discuss at the meeting in North Korea? A pact that has consequences for the Ukraine War and could have Ukrainian allies in the West.

“Strategic partnership”: Putin and Kim Jong-un sign deal for mutual military assistance

Long discussions at and away from the negotiating table are said to have led to a result: Last Wednesday (19 June) Putin and Kim signed a Comprehensive strategic partnership pactwhich included a clause for mutual defence in the event of armed aggression against either country, such as Reuters reported. The Kremlin chief said that Western deliveries of advanced long-range weapons, including F-16 fighter jets, to Ukraine for attacks against Russia violated important agreements.

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have signed a support pact. © IMAGO/ITAR-TASS/Vladimir Smirnov

That is why “Russia does not rule out the development of military-technical cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Putin continued. The treaty between the two states is intended to ensure precisely this mutual support. At a press conference in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, Putin later announced more directly that he wanted to supply precision weapons to North Korea. He sees this as a possible response to Western support for Ukraine.

“Proxy war”: Kim Jong-un’s military official threatens “new world war”

Only a few days after the Russian state visit, the first threats from North Korea to the West followed, published by the North Korean news agency KCNAPak Jong-chon, one of North Korea’s highest military officials, said Moscow had the “right to choose any kind of retaliatory strike.” He warned the USAthe Ukraine to continue to push for a “proxy war” against Russia. The possible consequences: a harsher reaction from Russia and a “new world war,” as Jong-chon continued to threaten.

The North Korean official was referring to the loosening of the US stance on the Ukraine offensive in Russia. The Pentagon had allowed Ukrainian forces to use longer-range missiles supplied by the US to target Russia – beyond the front lines near Kharkiv. not a question of geography, but of “common sense”said Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor in US President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

Arms deliveries: North Korea and Russia reject allegations

At the same time, North Korean weapons keep appearing in the Ukraine war. Between August and January alone, Russia received around 1.6 million artillery shells from North Korea. This was reported by the WashingtonPost citing data from the US non-profit security organization C4ADS. Around 74,000 tons of explosives are said to have been moved from Russia’s Far Eastern ports, mainly to the Ukrainian border. However, North Korea and Russia deny the allegations of arms deliveries – as Moscow would thereby be violating UN resolutions. (hk)