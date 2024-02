Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, during the North Korean dictator's visit to Russia in September last year | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK

A report found that a North Korean ballistic missile used last month by Russia in the war against Ukraine had components from companies in the United States and Europe.

In the study, carried out by the British investigative organization Conflict Armaments Research (CAR), 290 components of fragments of a North Korean ballistic missile recovered in January in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, were analyzed.

The analysis, whose results were reported by the American broadcaster CNN, showed that 75% of the components were from the United States. Another 16% were from companies based in Europe and just 9% from companies in Asia.

According to CNN, these components were mainly part of the missile's navigation system and were identified as being manufactured by companies based in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan.

CAR did not disclose the names of the companies, as it claimed there is no evidence that they directly sold the parts to North Korea, which likely had access to them through international distributors.

In 2022, the United States government had created a working group to investigate how components from Western companies were used in Iranian drones used by Russia in the war against Ukraine. However, it has not yet released results.

This Tuesday (20), the American National Security Council declined to comment on the CAR report and the working group's investigations.