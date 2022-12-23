North Korea launched two other ballistic missiles this Friday over the sea, the international community describes the act as provocation and trying to destabilize the region. Meanwhile, South Korea, Japan and Canada accuse Pyongyang of selling weapons to the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, who would use them in the war in Ukraine.

Two new ballistic missiles have been launched by North Korea into the sea, the South Korean military has reported. This is another of the many launches that the Kim Jong Un government has made, and that put the security of the region at risk.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles flew 350 km and 250 km, respectively, and were fired at 4:30 p.m. local time from the Sunan area in the North Korean capital Pyongyang. The Japanese coast guard also warned of a suspected ballistic missile launch.

The South Korean military called these drops a “serious provocation damaging peace and stability” on the Korean Peninsula and beyond and a clear violation of UN resolutions, and urged an immediate cessation of these actions. He further stated that South Korea will maintain a firm disposition and closely monitor North Korean movements in coordination with the United States.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in a statement said they will monitor “developments with the United States in anticipation of further provocations from North Korea” and will maintain “a firm stance of readiness based on the ability to respond forcefully to any provocations.” of North Korea”

Japan’s Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said Tokyo has lodged a strong protest against North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing, and Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemned the launch, calling it a “absolutely unacceptable”. He told reporters that “North Korea’s rapid escalation of provocations in a series of actions threatens the peace and security of the Japanese region and the international community.”

The US military said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or its allies, but said the action highlights the “destabilizing impact” of Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The launch comes five days after North Korea fired two medium-range missiles. A spy satellite program that is being tested and that it intends to complete in April. Kim Jong Un has promised to introduce a spy satellite and a solid fuel ICBM to counter what he calls US hostility.

Other weapon systems it wants to acquire are missiles with multiple nuclear warheads, submarine-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-powered submarines, and hypersonic missiles.

According to the White House on Thursday, North Korea completed an initial delivery of weapons, infantry rockets and missiles, to the Russian paramilitary company known as the Wagner Group, in order to support Russian forces in Ukraine.

Canada claimed that North Korea had supplied weapons to the Wagner Group, saying the delivery “clearly violates international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

Japan’s Tokyo Shimbun newspaper said North Korea had sent artillery shells and other munitions to Russia by train last month, with additional shipments expected in the coming weeks. Pyongyang’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied this information, calling it “unfounded.”

Wagner’s owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denied the claim, calling it “hearsay and speculation.”

A possible response to US military exercises

The launches this Friday could be due to air exercises by the United States and South Korea near the Korean peninsula on Tuesday. North Korea has said the test missile launches in recent months were intended as a warning about its rivals’ previous combined exercises.

A US Air Force B-52 strategic bomber, C-17 aircraft along with South Korean Air Force F-35As participate in a joint drill, South Korea, December 20, 2022. © Reuters/US Department of Defense

Washington and Seoul have claimed their exercises are defensive in nature, but North Korea calls them exercises for an invasion.

The latest US and South Korean drills featured nuclear-capable B-52 bombers and US F-22 fighters and other advanced South Korean warplanes. These trainings are part of a bilateral agreement to reinforce the US commitment to defend its Asian ally with all available military capabilities, including nuclear ones, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

This week they were scheduled to repeat this week, but the US F-22 jets finally returned to their base in Japan due to weather conditions, South Korean defense officials said.