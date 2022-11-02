A North Korean missile landed close to South Korea’s coast for the first time since the countries split on Wednesday, international news agencies reported. The weapon did not fall within South Korean territorial waters, but did land south of the so-called Northern Border Line, the disputed maritime boundary between the two countries. South Korea has fired three missiles northwards in response, which must land beyond the Northern Border Line, the military said.

The missile was one of about ten fired from North Korea’s east and west coasts, South Korea’s military command said. The closest missile touched down 26 kilometers south of the Northern Border Line and 167 kilometers from Ulleung Island, where an air raid siren went off in places. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the firing of the missile “an effective act of territorial encroachment” and promised a “quick and firm response.”

North Korea, which has not yet responded, fired the missile shortly after it threatened to use its nuclear weapons against both South Korea and the United States. The countries would have to pay “the heaviest price in history” for the military exercises they conduct — exercises seen in North Korea as preparation for an invasion. South Korea and the United States responded that the exercises are not intended as a provocation.