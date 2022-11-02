Home page politics

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (l) speaks during a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) in the President’s Office. © Uncredited/South Korea Presidential Office/dpa

North Korea has been testing missiles relentlessly since the beginning of the year. So also this week.

Tokyo/Seoul – A ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Thursday flew over Japanese territory, according to information in Tokyo. The Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that she had landed in the Pacific, citing the government in Tokyo.

It is the second time in a month that North Korea fired a missile over Japan. Once again, people in northern Japan were asked to stay in their homes to protect themselves from possible falling debris. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is currently in Japan and wanted to fly to Seoul on Thursday evening (local time).

The new North Korean missile tests were seen in South Korea in response to the largest air force exercise by South Korean and US forces in several years. North Korea had accused the two countries of “reckless” military provocations and threatened countermeasures. The multi-day exercises in South Korea will continue until Friday. dpa