North Korea.– Table tennis players Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong, both Olympic silver medallists at the Paris 2024 Games, are facing controversy in North Korea for appearing and smiling in a selfie with South Korean and Chinese athletes at the awards ceremony.

The controversy is particularly focused on South Koreans, as the North Korean government, according to Daily NK, is undergoing an “ideological evaluation” procedure with other athletes who participated in the summer competition in France. The fact that they interacted with them in this photo, which has raised numerous criticisms in their homeland, is considered a betrayal.

The gesture by the two rival nations was welcomed by the public in the French capital and applauded by the rest of the world, but since the two athletes returned to their country on August 15, the Kim Jong-un regime began this evaluation that will last a month and is divided into three stages to ensure that their values ​​are in line with the State, this process is supervised by the Ministry of Sports of North Korea. In addition, the North Korean delegation had instructed its athletes not to establish any interaction with the South Korean athletes and this evaluation procedure will be aimed at eliminating what they call an “ideological contamination.” It should be noted that tensions between the two Koreas are very strong due to the military power of the North on the border with the South.

From 1945 to date, that is, 79 years, the differences between both countries are very noticeable to the point that they were involved in a war in the 1950s and these tensions even reach the world of sport in every global competition there is, including the Olympic Games.