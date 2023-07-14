North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister warned today, Friday, of an “overwhelming nuclear deterrence” unless the United States abandons what it described as its “hostile policy” against Pyongyang, according to state media.

Kim Yo Jong defended North Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile as self-defence.

North Korea, the nuclear-armed state, on Wednesday launched a solid-fuel missile with a range of 1,001 km (622 miles) and a maximum height of 6,648 km, before it plunged into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan.

Experts said the missile’s trajectory indicated that it could reach the US mainland.

“Under the premise that the United States refuses to abandon its anti-North Korea policy … we will strive to establish the strongest and overwhelming nuclear deterrent,” Kim Yo Jong said, in a statement reported by the (North) Korean Central News Agency.

The North Korean leader’s sister described the missile test as “self-defense… to protect the Korean peninsula from falling into a nuclear war.”

Kim Yo Jong had indicated, earlier this week, that a US military reconnaissance plane violated North Korean airspace, and warned of the possibility of shooting down planes of this type in the event of a repeat.

In response to North Korea’s missile tests, Seoul and Washington strengthened their military cooperation and promised Pyongyang a nuclear response and the “termination” of the current government in North Korea if it uses nuclear weapons.