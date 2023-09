Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 5:33 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The president of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, will visit the city of Vladivostok, in eastern Russia, next week to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as reported by the American newspaper ‘The New York Times’. The encounter -of which still…

This content is exclusive for subscribers