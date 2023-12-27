Speaking about political directions for the new year at a ruling party meeting on Wednesday, Kim also said that Pyongyang would expand its strategic cooperation with “independent, anti-imperialist” countries.

North Korea's Korean Central News Agency commented that the leader “set the combat missions of the People's Army and the munitions and nuclear weapons industry and civil defense sectors in order to further accelerate war preparations.”

North Korea is working to expand its relations with countries, including Russia, and Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying Moscow with military equipment that it uses in its war with Ukraine, while Russia provides technical support to help North Korea develop its military capabilities.

During the meeting, Kim also set economic goals for the new year, which he described as a “critical year” for achieving the country's five-year development plan, the report said.

North Korea has suffered from serious food shortages over the past decades, including a famine in the 1990s. The reason was often due to natural disasters. International experts have warned that border closures during the Covid-19 pandemic have led to a deterioration in food security.

It is estimated that crop production in North Korea increased year-on-year in 2023 due to favorable weather conditions. However, an official in Seoul said that the quantities were still far below what was needed to address the country's chronic food shortage.