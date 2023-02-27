North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has opened a party meeting to discuss agricultural development, state media reported on Monday, following reports of “severe” food shortages in the isolated country.

Party meetings are usually organized twice a year, but the current one takes place just two months after the previous meeting, also centered on agricultural issues.

The unusual frequency of agriculture meetings fuels speculation that North Korea may be experiencing severe food shortages.

Kim presided over the opening of a meeting of senior regime officials on Sunday to “analyze and review… the program of rural revolution in the new era and decide on immediate tasks and urgent tasks,” state news agency KCNA said.

Attendees “unanimously approved the agenda items and initiated a discussion on the topic,” KCNA added, without revealing further details.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry recently highlighted reports of famine in North Korea.

We consider the food shortage to be serious,” ministry spokesman Koo Byoung-sam said last week. He added that Pyongyang appears to have requested help from the UN’s World Food Programme.

The 38 North website, which monitors the situation in North Korea, said the country’s current food shortages were the most severe in decades.

An analysis of rice and maize prices in the world and in North Korea show a “significant” divergence since the beginning of 2021, which means that these foods are much more expensive in the North, an indication of the “collapse” of supply, explains the website.

However, a recent commentary published by the North Korean state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun states that the country must continue with its “self-sufficient economy” as part of its fight against the “imperialists”.

North Korea, which is subject to several sanctions for its weapons programs, has struggled to obtain food for many years.

The country is vulnerable to natural disasters such as floods and droughts due to chronic lack of infrastructure, deforestation and decades of state mismanagement.

The situation has been made worse by a prolonged border closure since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which has only recently been eased to allow for trade with China.

North Korea has already been affected by several bouts of famine. In the 1990s, famine killed hundreds of thousands of people, but some estimates cite millions of fatalities.