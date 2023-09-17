North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left Russia this Sunday, ending a several-day tour in which he cemented ties with President Vladimir Putin and stoked fears in the West that Pyongyang would hand over weapons to Moscow for the offensive in Ukraine.

Kim’s unusual journey, His first trip abroad since the covid-19 pandemic began on Tuesday and had military issues as its central axis.with a symbolic exchange of rifles with Putin and a visit to the Vostochny cosmodrome and a bomber factory.

Before returning to North Korea aboard his armored train, Kim received as a gift five explosive drones, a reconnaissance drone and a bulletproof vest from the Primorye regional governor, Oleg Kojemiako, reported the official Russian agency TASS.

The governor of this region of the Russian Far East, which borders China and North Korea, He also gave Kim “special clothing not detectable by thermal cameras,” according to TASS.

“The departure ceremony of the leader of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) took place at the Artiom-Primorie-1 station, where Kim Jong-un’s armored train was already located,” indicated the Ria Novosti agency that published a video.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says goodbye before boarding the armored train that will take him to Pyongyang.

TASS reported that the train is heading towards the Khasan border post, about 250 kilometers away.

The images show Kim saying goodbye from his train to the Russian delegation led by the Minister of Ecology, Alexander Kozlov, and as the railway began to move, the patriotic march “Farewell to Slavianka” sounded.

Both countries, which have been historical allies since the Soviet era, are subject to strong international sanctions, due to the conflict in Ukraine in the case of Russia, and in that of North Korea due to its nuclear development program and missile tests.

This trip by the North Korean leader fueled fears among Western powers that Russia and North Korea would challenge existing sanctions. and reach an arms agreement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shaking hands with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

This was Jong-un’s visit to Russian territory

At a summit on Wednesday between Putin and Kim at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, the Russian president mentioned the “prospects” for military cooperation between the two countries.

Several experts believe that Russia may be interested in acquiring North Korean ammunition for its offensive in Ukraine and that Kim wants Russian help to develop his missile program.



The Kremlin denied on Friday that an agreement had been signed, but on Saturday the North Korean leader met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. in Vladivostok and together they examined cutting-edge weaponry, including hypersonic missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (i) during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Kim and Shoigu smiled as they examined Russian nuclear bombers and then boarded a frigate where they were met by the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Kim also met with North Korean students in Vladivostok this Sunday.

As part of his stay in Vladivostok, Kim also visited the branch of the Mariinsky Theater in the Russian Far East, where he attended the performance of “Sleeping Beauty,” reported the governor of Primorye, Oleg Kozhemiako.

Besides, Together with his entourage and Russian authorities, the North Korean leader visited the local oceanarium, where he witnessed a show with belugas, walruses and other mammals.

North Korea’s official KCNA news agency described the atmosphere during Kim’s visit as “fervent and warm.” and said that “a new era of friendship, solidarity and cooperation opens” in the history of relations between the two countries.

The United States expressed its “concern” about the possibility of Russia purchasing North Korean munitions, and Seoul issued a “strong warning” against any such transaction.

During the meeting with Kim, Putin accepted an invitation to visit North Korea, which would be his second trip to this country, after his meeting in Pyongyang in 2000 with the father of the current North Korean leader, Kim Jong-il.

