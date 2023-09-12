The heavily armored train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia on Tuesday morning. He left his train to meet local officials at Russia’s Khasan border station before continuing on to Vladivostok, where President Vladimir Putin will receive him.

It is a heavily armed circus that is on its way to the eastern Russian city, because Kim Dynasty has ninety armored train wagons at its disposal. Due to the strength of the armor, the train reaches a maximum speed of approximately 60 kilometers per hour. Thousands of guards are reportedly traveling with them. The train is equipped with luxurious pink-red leather armchairs and a meeting room. At a previous meeting in 2019, Putin gave the North Korean leader a tea set that would be suitable for use in his armored train.

On Monday, the Kremlin confirmed that Kim would visit Russia at the invitation of the Russian president and that the two leaders will meet in the eastern city of Vladivostok. “It will be a full-fledged visit,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Negotiations will take place between two delegations, and then leaders will continue their one-on-one communication if necessary.” See also Panic? There are no more (real) Fiat Multipla's for sale in the Netherlands



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Putin is also expected in Vladivostok on Tuesday. He will attend the main session of the Eastern Economic Forum, which lasts until Wednesday. His meetings with Kim are expected to take place on the sidelines of the forum. However, there has been no confirmation of the location or of Kim’s attendance at the event. A meeting between Putin and Kim could also take place after the forum.

According to US officials, Putin wants to buy weapons from North Korea and Kim wants in return Russian satellite technology, nuclear-powered submarines and food aid for its impoverished population. Pyongyang and Moscow deny that North Korea is willing to supply weapons to Russia, which has had to stockpile the necessary weapons for the war in Ukraine. See also Is this the best Volvo V90 on Marktplaats?

Defense cooperation

According to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA, the North Korean delegation includes senior officials from the ruling Workers’ Party, the government and the armed forces. They also include party members involved in the defense industry and military affairs. This suggests that defense cooperation is at least on the agenda.

The North Korean leader rarely leaves his country and this is the first time he has traveled abroad since the outbreak of the corona pandemic. The last time Kim left his country’s borders was in 2019, when he also went to Vladivostok for a meeting with Putin.