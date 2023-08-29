North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for strengthening the country’s navy, state media reported Tuesday.

Pictures published by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim, accompanied by his young daughter, inspecting the command of the naval force and taking pictures with dozens of officers.

On Tuesday, the United States, South Korea and Japan conducted joint naval missile defense exercises.

The South Korean Navy said in a statement that the maneuvers, which took place in international waters off Jeju Island, south of South Korea, included destroyers equipped with Aegis radar systems from the three countries.