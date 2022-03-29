By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has championed a propaganda campaign to bolster popular support for the country’s self-reliance ideology amid “the worst difficulties”, state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday. .

Kim sent a letter to Workers’ Party leaders who attended a conference on Monday aimed at increasing motivation for socialism and promoting innovation in the party’s ideological work, KCNA said.

In the dispatch, Kim said the party has “forged ahead in the face of the worst difficulties” and stressed the need to spread its “juche” vision, or self-reliance.

“We must consider the ideological and moral strength of the popular masses as the main weapon and wield it in every way,” he said, according to KCNA.

The juche theory means that “nothing (is) impossible to do when people are ideologically motivated,” he said.

North Korea faces mounting economic woes amid sanctions over its weapons programs, natural disasters and Covid-19 lockdowns that have drastically reduced trade with China, its main ally and economic lifeline.

The United States is pushing for tightening international sanctions over Pyongyang’s first full test of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week, despite opposition from China and Russia.

North Korea has not confirmed any cases of Covid-19, but it has closed borders and imposed strict travel bans and other restrictions.

Kim said the ideological campaign should focus on dispelling “evil spirits of anti-socialism” and non-socialist elements that “devoured our revolutionary stance,” according to KCNA.

