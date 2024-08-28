The Korean Central News Agency reported that the system “proved its excellence in movement and concentration of strikes” during its test.

Earlier this week, Kim oversaw tests of new suicide drones, watching them take off and destroy test targets, including a mock tank.

The North Korean leader urged researchers to develop artificial intelligence capabilities for drones.

North Korea has bolstered its tactical warfare capabilities, including short-range missiles and heavy artillery aimed at striking the South, after making significant progress in longer-range ballistic and nuclear missile programs.